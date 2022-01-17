Livery revealed for DeFrancesco's maiden IndyCar season

The spotter for Devlin DeFrancesco’s No. 29 entry should have no problem finding the Honda-powered car among all the others this season.

Fans of the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport rookie who hails from Canada will also have an easy time spotting the car after the decision was made to continue using same dayglo yellow and orange colors found in 2020 on DeFrancesco’s Indy Pro 2000 entry and his Indy Lights livery last season. Along with DeFrancesco’s cadre of sponsors continuing with the driver who turns 22 today, fans of the Andretti Steinbrenner team will also note the return of Capstone to the No. 29, which has supported both Colton Herta and James Hinchcliffe in recent years.

“The start of the 2022 season is approaching quickly, and we’re excited to be able to reveal this new livery in our IndyCar lineup,” Andretti said. “The partners showcased on the 29 car represent a combination of both familiar and new faces to the sport and represent the continued growth of the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport program. We’re looking forward to seeing what the season brings.”