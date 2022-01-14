ECR confirms full-time return for Daly

Conor Daly has returned to his former status as a full-time NTT IndyCar Series driver, Ed Carpenter Racing will maintain continuity with the same roster in its Nos. 20 and 21 Chevys, and the last major vacancy on the IndyCar grid has been filled with its 25th season-long entry.

Daly’s efforts are supported through a new crypto-based partnership with BitNile Holdings which will serve as the primary backer of his No. 20 Chevy and as an associate on Rinus VeeKay’s No. 21 entry for the year.

“Being chosen to represent BitNile is without a doubt one of the most important opportunities of my career,” Daly said. “This is an incredible partnership that we look forward to being able to strengthen and grow as we go after race wins together! To be able to come back to Ed Carpenter Racing for the full season is incredible. I haven’t had the chance to be with one team for the entire year since 2017, so this is something I am very, very thankful for. I have a lot of faith in ECR and each year we continue to get better together. I couldn’t be more excited to get on track in the BitNile Chevrolet!”

Although he’s only confirmed for the Indianapolis 500 at the moment, team owner/driver Ed Carpenter’s goal of adding a third part-time entry for himself has also been achieved.

“I am extremely proud to welcome BitNile to the ECR family,” the three-time Indy 500 polesitter said. “It is exciting to be able to expand our team’s involvement in the culture of Bitcoin after running the Bitcoin car last May. We will also represent a few other exciting brands within BitNile Holdings as the year progresses, so there is more to come!”