Aston Martin names Mike Krack as new team principal

Aston Martin has announced the arrival of Mike Krack as its new team principal from BMW, replacing Otmar Szafnauer.

Szafnauer’s departure was only confirmed a week ago, but Krack joins having previously led BMW’s global motorsports efforts, including in Formula E, GT and IMSA. Krack — who has prior experience from Porsche as well as with BMW Sauber in Formula 1 — had also been overseeing the LMDh program, but will now lead Aston Martin’s F1 team.

“It is a thrill and an honor to have been appointed to the position of team principal of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, and I am very grateful to Lawrence (Stroll) and Martin (Whitmarsh) for giving me such a fantastic opportunity,” Krack said.

“Aston Martin is one of the greatest automotive brands in the world, and to have been asked to play a leading role in delivering the on-track Formula 1 success that such an illustrious name so richly deserves is a challenge that I plan to embrace with energy and enthusiasm.

“I have been working in motorsport for over 20 years, and worked in Formula 1 with Seb Vettel in 2006 and 2007 when I was a BMW-Sauber engineer and he was the team’s test driver. I have huge respect for his speed and ability, and it will be fantastic to be reunited with him. Lance Stroll is a seriously fast and talented driver, too, with 100 Grands Prix starts to his name, and I am very much looking forward to working closely with him.

“Team Silverstone has always impressed me. It is full of talented people and real racers. That racer’s culture and values are what is required to succeed in motorsport — I know that and my new colleagues at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team know it, too. We will work incredibly hard. We want to win. Together, we will.”

Krack’s arrival comes on the same day that Aston confirmed it will launch its 2022 car on February 10, and chairman Lawrence Stroll says the pieces are coming together to make the team capable of challenging for titles in the future.

“Winning in Formula 1 is all about bringing together the best efforts of all the principal players — drivers, engineers, mechanics, everyone — and Mike is perfectly placed to do just that,” Stroll said.

“We are hiring brilliant new people every week. Our new factory build is coming along very well. We have a fantastic roster of superb sponsor-partners. We are about to embark on year two of our five-year plan, the objective of which is to win Formula 1 world championships.

“All the ingredients we require are coming together. Mike will play a central and leading role, reporting to Martin Whitmarsh and leading our technical and operational functions, our collective aim being to fulfill those lofty ambitions. We are on our way.”