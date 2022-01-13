The Racing Writer's Podcast: Ally's Andrea Brimmer on NASCAR sponsorship

Andrea Brimmer is the chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally and she joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to take us inside NASCAR sponsorship.
*Brimmer looks back on the ’21 season for the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team
*Branding around the driver and not having the driver adjust to the sponsor’s brand
*Brimmer’s history in the automobile world
*Where her passion comes from and understanding athletes and competitiveness
*How sports have helped her today
*What it was like for Ally to first come into NASCAR
*How Ally looks at return on investment
*What’s been learned in Ally’s first few years in the sport
*Its role in diversity and inclusion
*Being disruptive
*Utilizing more space on the Next Gen car for sponsor placement
