Budkowski out at Alpine

The Alpine Formula 1 team has announced the departure of its executive director Marcin Budkowski with immediate effect.

Budkowski joined Alpine — then Renault — from the FIA in 2017, having previously worked for McLaren and Ferrari before his spell with the governing body. Despite Alpine winning a race last year on its way to fifth place in the constructors’ championship, the team has now announced that the Pole will leave and that CEO Laurent Rossi “will temporarily ensure the team’s management to allow everyone to focus on the next season’s preparation.”

“I truly enjoyed being part of the leadership team of Renault then Alpine F1 Team, working with such a talented and dedicated group of people,” Budkowski said. “I will be watching the teams’ progress fondly in the seasons to come.”

Budkowski’s departure comes amid speculation that former Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer could be set to join the Enstone-based team, but there was no announcement of any replacement other than Rossi’s temporary responsibilities.

“I would like to thank Marcin Budkowski for his commitment and contribution to the team’s results over the last four years,” Rossi said. “The team is fully focused on getting the car ready for the first race in Bahrain and deliver a step beyond in performance.”

The change in management structure comes 12 months almost to the day after Cyril Abiteboul also left the team.