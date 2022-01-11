RCR adds 3CHI to Reddick's sponsor line-up for 2022

Richard Childress Racing introduced a new sponsor to the NASCAR landscape Tuesday morning by announcing a multi-year deal with 3CHI, which will serve as a primary partner of the No. 8 team.

3CHI is a hemp-based product for consumption and therapeutic purposes. Tyler Reddick will drive the 3CHI Chevrolet Next Gen car in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 20 as well as “a significant number” of Cup Series races throughout the season.

Team owner Richard Childress said Reddick’s car is sold out with sponsors for the upcoming season. Long-time sponsor Caterpillar will not appear on the car, but Childress said the two organizations will continue to have a relationship.

The partnership between Childress and 3CHI marks the first category-specific team partnership in NASCAR, and is the first hemp-based consumer brand sponsorship across all major professional sports.

“This is a unique opportunity to leverage a team partnership with one of the most iconic and innovative teams in NASCAR to help introduce 3CHI’s vast array of products to a passionate and dedicated fan base,” said Justin Journay, founder and chief executive officer of 3CHI. “We’re looking forward to working with Richard Childress Racing to tap into the excitement of the sport and new Next Gen car, unique activation opportunities and technology involved.”

3CHI products are made by scientists using organic hemp and follow all federal requirements for full legal compliance.

“This is a first-of-its kind partnership, both within motorsports and within the sports industry as a whole,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “We’re proud of our role as industry leaders in this category and look forward to introducing a pioneer in hemp-based consumer products to NASCAR, as well as educating fans about 3CHI’s innovative, science-based products.”