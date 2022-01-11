Indy Lights reveals 2022 schedule

The first season of Indy Lights run under the leadership of Penske Entertainment will feature 14 races spread across 11 venues with a start and end at the same tracks where the NTT IndyCar Series opens and closes its championship.

A single round to commence 2022 on February 27 at St. Petersburg is followed by another one-round event at Barber Motorsports Park before doubleheaders on the IMS road course and Detroit street course take place. A summer of singles continues at Road America, Mid-Ohio, the Iowa oval, streets of Nashville, World Wide Technologies Raceway oval near St. Louis, and ramps down out west at Portland. The Indy Lights season concludes with a pair of races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“To have all 14 races included with the NTT IndyCar Series schedule and its world-class venues is a tremendous step forward,” said Levi Jones, director of Indy Lights. “In addition to competing for the 2022 championship, Indy Lights drivers, crew members and teams will be able to see up close how event weekends run and operate in IndyCar.

“Racing is the part they’ve known their whole life. Our goal is to also allow them the opportunity to see what it takes to become a true professional. The chance to connect and closely interact with the NTT IndyCar Series paddock is a pathway to realize that goal.”

Three official tests will also be conducted starting with the IMS road course on April 5, WWTR on June 15, and Iowa on June 22.

“The key is we are training successful athletes today to become superstars tomorrow,” Jones said. “Tests and races at all three venues, combined with the remaining schedule, will help provide each of our drivers the experience they need to be ready for the final step of the NTT IndyCar Series.”

The 2022 Indy Lights Schedule

Feb. 27 – Streets of St. Petersburg

May 1 – Barber Motorsports Park

May13 – Indianapolis Road Course 1

May 14 – Indianapolis Road Course 2

June 4 – Raceway at Belle Isle 1

June 5 – Raceway at Belle Isle 2

June 12 – Road America

July 3 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 23 – Iowa Speedway

Aug. 7 – Streets of Nashville

Aug. 20 – World Wide Technology Raceway

Sept. 4 – Portland International Raceway

Sept. 10 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 1

Sept. 11 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2