Wright completes Rolex 24 roster with Porsche ace Lietz

With the addition of Porsche Factory Driver Richard Lietz to the No. 16 1st Phorm Porsche 911 GT3 R, the Wright Motorsports driver roster for its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD entry in the Rolex 24 at Daytona is complete.

Lietz will join full-season drivers and 2021 Michelin Pilot Challenge Champions Ryan Hardwick and Jan Heylen, and endurance addition Zacharie Robichon.

“It’s great to welcome Richard Lietz to Wright Motorsport,” said Team Owner John Wright. “After over two decades of our team racing Porsche machinery, we’re honored to have a driver of his caliber join our stout lineup. Porsche is a fantastic manufacturer to be affiliated with, and they pick only the best drivers to represent their brand. He’ll be a great addition to our team. After back-to-back fourth-place finishes at Daytona, we’re very eager to fight for that top step.”

With the momentum of an incredibly successful season where the team won nine championships across its five sports car racing programs, including the Michelin Pilot Challenge GS title with Hardwick and Heylen, Wright Motorsports will start the year off with a strong lineup in the GTD class.

Coming upon his 16th year as a Porsche factory driver, Lietz needs little introduction. As a six-time professional sports car racing champion, the Austrian driver also holds three wins at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. Through the years, he has represented the esteemed manufacturer in some of the best teams sports car racing has to offer, racing alongside some of the biggest names in Porsche, including recent Wright alumni Patrick Long. With over two decades of racing with Porsche, Lietz was considered a natural choice for the Michelin Endurance Cup champions.

“Wright Motorsports will be a new team for me, and I have heard nothing but the best about them,” said Lietz. “Daytona is always a nice place to race Porsches! I can’t wait to start working together with the team.”