Le Mans centenary celebration for Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will dedicate its August 17-20 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion vintage racing event to the 24 Hours of Le Mans on its 100th anniversary.

“These featured groups will span the full century of Le Mans, from 1923 sports cars through 2005 prototypes,” the track announced. “The Le Mans grids will be dedicated to authentic, period-correct cars that have participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans or were eligible to compete in period. There are 170 different makes eligible, ranging from Abarth and Alfa Romeo to Talbot and Triumph, in addition to Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Toyota.

“To fully celebrate the rich history of Le Mans, the Rolex Reunion will curate the largest exhibition of winning or historically significant Le Mans cars ever assembled for display and exhibition laps. These cars are currently in private collections or museums and no longer driven in competition, yet they represent the best of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Featured in a massive structure, the story of Le Mans will emerge through video, period images and storyboards to entertain and educate visitors.”

Run groups for the event were also announced, with the popular Formula Atlantic cars making a return to Monterey.

1923-1955 Le Mans

1956-1971 Le Mans

1972-1982 Le Mans

Le Mans Prototypes (1981-2005)

1966-1972 Historic Trans-Am

1966-1985 Historic Formula 1

1958-1963 Formula Junior

1955-1969 Saloon

1955-1966 SCCA Sports Cars

1981-1991 IMSA GTO, Trans Am

1974-1979 Formula Atlantic

1920-1955 Grand Prix