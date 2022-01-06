AMR Safety Team and live streaming confirmed for USF Juniors

Pre-season plans continue to fall into place for the new USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel series launching in April as Andersen Promotions today confirmed two key components in securing the services of the AMR Safety Team and a live streaming platform for all 16 races.

USF Juniors serves as a pre-step to the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, offering a prize package of over $325,000 including a scholarship valued at more than $200,000 to advance to the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship in 2023.

After years of receiving the support of the AMR IndyCar Safety Team at all Road to Indy events, Andersen Promotions has entered into a direct agreement with American Medical Response to provide a multi-person team at all USF Juniors events and tests. The AMR team will oversee local track safety units to ensure the series is providing rapid, safe rescue efforts and delivering efficient race car recovery practices.

“Having worked with them for years, there is no question that AMR is the best in the business and we wanted to provide the best safety services for our new USF Juniors series,” said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “Their involvement and supervision will provide safer situations for our drivers and teams and also result in reduced yellow flag laps.”

Andersen Promotions has also extended its partnership with sports marketing agency Pro Racing Group to bring Road to Indy TV coverage to all USF Juniors events. All races will be live streamed with manually operated cameras and enhanced with on-board camera and drone footage. Series Development Director Rob Howden will provide commentary and host all pre- and post-race shows. Coverage will be available at RoadToIndy.TV, the USFJuniors App and usfjuniors.com.

“Our goal is to showcase the young talent and professional teams that we have in USF Juniors,” continued Andersen. “JP [Manterola, Pro Racing Group founder] and his team do a great job for us on the Road to Indy side, so it was an obvious choice to further enlist their services. It won’t be without a few challenges for them in the production arena, but it is important that we provide our competitors a viewing platform to further gain a following as they look to progress up the ladder.”

USF Juniors will debut in a triple-header event at Ozarks International Raceway on April 23/24. All six events on the 2022 calendar and series tests will feature immersive driver training led by Series Manager Gustavo Yacaman, founder of the YACademy Academy, and series official driver coach Gabby Chaves, former Indy Lights champion and sports car talent.