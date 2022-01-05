Lundqvist rounds out Alegra GTD endurance line-up

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing team Alegra Motorsports will contest the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Endurance Cup Championship in the GTD class, beginning with the Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month. 2017 Daytona winners Daniel Morad and Michael de Quesada will be joined by Swedish native Linus Lundqvist, coming from a recent third place overall finish in Indy Lights, and 2021 DMT Champion Maximilian Goetz in the Huski Chocolate Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo for Daytona.

“2021 was our first year with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, and we learned a lot,” said team manager Tony Ditto. “It was a tough season with lots of elbows-out racing, and that allowed us to get to know every part of the Mercedes-AMG; I think that will really pay off for us this year. I’m also excited to have Max and Linus joining Daniel and Michael. We’ve got a lot of winning experience in the car this year.”

Including the pre-season test and qualifying race at the Roar Before the 24, the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Endurance Championship calendar will see the GTD class participate in five events across North America, spanning the 24 Hours at Daytona, the 12 Hours at Sebring, the 6 Hours at Watkins Glen and the season finale, Petit Le Mans.

“It’s great to be back for another season with Alegra Motorsports with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo,” said Morad. “I’m looking forward to carrying our momentum into 2022 with nearly a full season of understanding of the car. It’ll be great to have a lineup of talent as well with us heading into Daytona.”

Lundqvist, who finished third last year in the Indy Lights series, made his Rolex debut in 2019. The event will be his first with the Mercedes-AMG, however.

“I’m highly excited to be going back to Daytona for a second time, and I really want to thank Alegra Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to race with them,” says Lundqvist. “We have a strong line-up and, even though I’m yet to drive it, I’ve heard many good things about the Mercedes-AMG GT3. I can’t wait to hit the track; there’s no better way to start the year than this!”

Goetz has extensive experience with the car, having just won the 2021 DTM title with Mercedes-AMG Team HRT. Daytona International Speedway and the Rolex 24, however, will be new to him.

“I’m really looking forward to kicking my motorsport season off in Daytona,” said Goetz. “After some days off, it’s time to hit the track with new energies and new targets. After winning DTM last year, I will start the season with a new team and teammates. It has always been a big dream to race in Daytona, to win it even more so. I am looking forward to being part of such a great team Alegra Motorsports, meeting all my mates very soon and getting in touch with such a traditional track.”