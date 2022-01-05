KCMG adds factory-backed Porsche to Rolex 24 GTD Pro entry

KC Motorgroup Ltd. from Hong Kong has confirmed its debut Rolex 24 at Daytona entry with a factory-backed Porsche in IMSA’s new GTD Pro class.

KCMG’s No.2 Porsche 911 GT3 R will be driven by double IMSA class champion Laurens Vanthoor along with with fellow Porsche factory drivers Dennis Olsen and 2014 Rolex 24 class winner and 2015 IMSA class champion Patrick Pilet. The line-up is completed by KCMG regular Alexandre Imperatori.

KCMG has already experienced 24 hour racing success as the first-ever Chinese squad to race at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2013, and took the LMP2 race win there in 2015. Since then it has delivered strong runs with factory support at both the Spa and Nurburgring 24 Hour races.

“We’re confident that a good result here is possible,” said team founder Paul Ip. “It’s great to have Porsche on board with us once again with a fantastic combination of drivers that have all competed for KCMG in the past. The 911 GT3 R has performed very well for us since our relationship with Porsche began in 2020, so our main goal is to carry this into the new year and aim for the GTD Pro class win at Daytona.”

The KCMG name has been seen at Daytona before as a partner with Richard Childress Racing in NASCAR, with Tyler Reddick taking the colors to an Xfinity Series championship in 2019.

KCMG’s announcement of a GTD Pro effort boosts the new class total entry into double figures, with more expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

The GTD Pro class, for full-Pro-crewed GT3 spec cars, will debut at the Rolex 24 Hours with entries already confirmed featuring cars from BMW, Mercedes-AMG, Lexus, Corvette, Aston Martin and Lamborghini as well as Porsche.

Vanthoor is particularly hungry for Daytona success; a win at the event having evaded him so far.

“Through the years, good results at the Rolex 24 has been part of my success in winning two IMSA championships, but victory at Daytona is something I personally haven’t been able to achieve yet, and it’s very high on my list,” Vanthoor said. “My dream is to win all four big 24-hour races; Spa, Nurburgring, Le Mans and Daytona, and Daytona is the one missing, so that is the main goal.”

The annual Roar Before The Rolex 24 takes place on 21-23 January. A week before the main event, the Motul Pole Award 100 will set the grid for the main 24-hour race that starts on 29 January.