Farnbacher, Harrison set for GT World Challenge America with Racers Edge Acura

Ashton Harrison and Mario Farnbacher will campaign an Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 with Racers Edge Motorsports in the 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS season.

Ashton Harrison made an immediate impression in her Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS debut last year at the Indianapolis 8 Hour. Not only did she become the first woman to win a GTWCA race overall in the three-hour race-within-a-race, but along with Matt McMurry and Mario Farnbacher she won the Silver Cup class in the 8 Hour race. Now she joins the GT3 ranks full-time as a 2021 HPD Driver Academy graduate, partnering with former IMSA GTD champion Farnbacher in a Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX GT3 Evo22.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Racers Edge family for a full season and alongside my buddy Mario,” said Harrison. “I feel confident going into the season after having such great success with the HPD Driver Academy last year and at the Indy 8 Hour. None of this would’ve been possible without my sponsor Harrison Contracting Company (HCC) and Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR)’s guidance. I’m so appreciative to have their support going into 2022.”

Harrison just wrapped up a successful season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, finishing second in the North American AM championship and third in Worlds, earning three wins, one pole and multiple podium finishes during the year.

“Ashton’s growth over the last year has been exponential,” said Wayne’s Taylor Racing’s vice president and general manager, Travis Houge. “WTR’s driver development program is designed to continue that momentum. The program we have developed with HCC, Racers Edge and Acura Motorsports will take her to that next level. We are excited to have this partnership with Racers Edge and to continue to build on it in 2022.”

Harrison Contracting Company will sponsor the team this season, bringing its trademark Rely on Red to the Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 livery, which will run as No. 93 again in homage to Acura Motorsports and HPD.

Farnbacher has compiled an extensive resume as an elite championship driver, including winning back-to-back IMSA GTD championships during his five years behind the wheel of the Acura NSX GT3.

“I can’t wait until the 2022 season and to get back into the Acura NSX GT3 Evo22,” he says. “This year will bring a new challenge for me with SRO GT World Challenge America. I’d never really driven in this series before, but I have some experience with IGTC and the Indy 8 Hour, which has given me some insight into this race format. I’m more used to the endurance-type races, so I’m looking forward to this opportunity.”

The team will again work with Acura Motorsports and Honda Performance Development, which will provide technical and trackside support for the Acura NSX GT3 Evo22.

After accumulating multiple championships with the Acura NSX GT3 Evo, Racers Edge Motorsports, who also operates the HPD Driver Academy, has continued its goals of professional development of the Academy students. Harrison and Farnbacher have a unique relationship in this aspect: as coach and student, and now co-drivers.

“It’s pretty cool to work with Ashton, who I coached last year, and now to race with her,” said Farnbacher. “It’s definitely cool to share the car with one of my students and to see how much she’s developed as a driver. I’ve enjoyed being a part of the HPD Driver Academy and this is definitely one of the things that makes it special. I’m looking forward to working with Racers Edge this season on track and ready to get started.”

Harrison echoed this sentiment about her former coach turned teammate in the HPD paddock with the success the two have already achieved together, and has set her sights high for the new year.

“I’m also thankful to Acura and HPD for their support going into this year and so excited to be named their first Female Junior Factory Driver,” she said. “I have high standards for myself and the team and feel confident we can all be successful. It’s time to get to work!”

The 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS begins April 16-17 at Sonoma Raceway with the same race format as last season: two 90-minute races in each of the seven weekend events, with two drivers sharing designated time in the car. The season will culminate once again at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the Indy 8 Hour.