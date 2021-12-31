INTERVIEW: Cameron McAdoo

Cameron McAdoo has been a man on the move. Hammering out testing laps as part of the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racing team in preparation for the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Series, the 24 year-old also managed to find time to get engaged this September to Maddie Salute, who is a member of the three-part harmony country recording act Temecula Road.

And while it is fantastic news from the soon-to-be-married couple, it’s not supercross news, and that’s where we now step in. A fighting third overall in the 2021 250SX West Region Supercross Series, and a first AMA Pro Racing victory (Daytona) as well as an additional five podium finishes, McAdoo’s ’21 season came to a grinding halt in late May when he suffered a crash in moto two of the Fox Raceway 1 National and wound up with a torn ACL and a tibia fracture.

On New Year’s Eve and with a little bit of free time on his hands, Cameron McAdoo talked about just where he’ll be at come 2022.

Q: Do you know which 250SX region you will compete in come 2022?

CAMERON MCADOO: It’s looking more like East, but we don’t really know for sure. I was a little bit behind with my knee injury from last year, but I’m feeling pretty good now. I had a small crash last week and that set me back a little bit, so that is why I think I’ll end up being on the East.

Going back to the opening outdoor race of the season at Fox Raceway in Southern California last May where you were injured in the second moto, you just straight-up haven’t raced in quite a while now, huh?

Yeah, yeah, at the first round of outdoors I did my ACL and some other stuff in my knee, so that was pretty unfortunate. But like you said, it’s been a long time since I’ve had a gate drop.

Q: When you take a look back on the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Series as well as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, what do you think? A bit of the best of times and the worst of times?

CMcA: Yes, I mean 2021 was a huge year for me and for my career. Through the year I was able to put on a stamp that I can be one of those top guys. I always thought I was one of those guys, but until you start winning races and winning heat races and ending up on the podium consistently and fighting for titles, you’re really not. It was a lot at once. Before the 2021 season, I only had two podium finishes throughout my whole career. In 2021, I was able to be on the podium almost every weekend, and I was fighting for the red plate and I actually won a race. It was a lot to bring in and I learned a lot.

I had a couple of bad races that kept me from the main goal. That stuff was what I learned the most from. All of that taught me the most, and what it taught me was that you really do win or lose championships on your bad nights. It was all a big confidence booster. Obviously, what happened to me in the outdoors was super-unfortunate, because it is pretty important, especially as a Lites rider, to back up what you can do in supercross on outdoors. You need to show what your potential is in both forms of racing. Luckily, I’ve got another year or two of the Lites class to show what I can do.

Q: And the wicked crash you experienced at the Atlanta 2 Supercross certainly put your name in all sorts of light, didn’t it?

CMcA: Yep. Totally. Especially with social media these days and the way everything is, the fans have so much access to us. It’s cool in a lot of ways and they get a lot of insight. They get a lot of close insight on what us athletes are going through. Sometimes I think the fans struggle to understand what we do and deal with, but it’s all part of it. That’s part of being on a platform and being one of the best supercross racers in the world. For sure there is a lot nowadays with media and all the other communication things, but I think it is all good.

Q: Very good point. Being a professional supercross racer is not the easiest way in the world to make a living. Whether we all admit it to one another or not, as far as being a rider and a racer, often times you’re only as good as the last thing you do.

CMcA: Yeah, it is. Especially as a young racer, I was always struggled to understand that. It truly is correct. You’re only as good as the last thing you did in your last race. However, if you don’t live through it, you won’t make it. That was another thing I started to learn while growing-up. My racing isn’t who I am. It’s what I do. I’m very passionate about what I do and it means the absolute world to me, but I’ve lived the highs and the lows and if you get a fifth or a sixth on a Saturday night, that’s a tough way to live. I’ve learned a lot and I still have a lot to learn, for sure.

Q: The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team has been very good for both you and your racing. How has it been being a member of the team?

CMcA: I mean, I love the team. I love where I’m at. Mitch and I get along extremely well. He has a lot of knowledge and has a lot of experience with winning races and heling guys reach their potential and be their best and it’s obviously an honor to work with him and the rest of the team. My mechanic Kyle Defoe is awesome and the list goes on with all of the people that make it all work. Yeah, I really do enjoy working with those guys and we all have the same common goal and that’s to be the very best we can be when it comes to race time. We all love to win.

Q: And there is going to be a lot of competition out there in 2022, isn’t there?

CMcA: Yeah, there really is. And now there are multiple teams with four or five guys on them. It’s so close. Everyone works so hard and everyone is riding so well. All the guys, whether it is the Yamaha guys or even all the Pro Circuit guys I ride with every day, are extremely good riders and very fast. Honda, Husqvarna, the list goes on. Every factory team has extremely good riders, and I think everyone kind of has that same to will and that’s what makes it all so exciting for the fans on Saturday night. We work hours and hours and live our whole lives every single day throughout the week to go beat other on Saturday night.

That’s what makes supercross so exciting. We need to get back to racing. Our sport needs the Anaheim races, and it needs the A1s and the Saturday night weekends at the stadiums for our fans. I think Anaheim is a special place, and it’s a really special race for our sport.

It’s a special time of year for us as racers. You know, the jitters are starting to come and the holidays are over. It’s been a little bit hard to completely focus on the holidays because it’s the time of year where it’s time to go. Everyone is getting kind of antsy, and it’s exciting times for all of us in the industry.

Q: Can you win in 2022?

CMcA: Yeah, absolutely. I work my ass of every day to be able to do that, so yeah, I can win. That’s the plan, and that’s the goal.