Nightly coverage of Dakar Rally on NBC Sports and Peacock

Coverage of the 2022 Dakar Rally — the world’s most challenging off-road endurance race — begins this Sunday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. NBC Sports presents nightly hour-long coverage of the 12-stage race in Saudi Arabia through Friday, January 14. Extended highlights of every show (all 12 stages and the rest day) will be available on NBC Sports digital platforms and Peacock.

More than 550 competitors across seven classes will race across 5,000+ miles of varying terrain, including desert, canyons, dunes and mountains throughout Saudi Arabia. This will mark the third consecutive time that the country has hosted the race.

American Ricky Brabec, who followed his historic Bike class victory in 2020 with a second-place finish last year, headlines the field of competitors. Other top U.S. riders feature Skyler Howes, who has back-to-back top-10 finishes in the Bike class, and Austin Jones, second-place finisher in last year’s SSV class.

NASCAR on NBC analyst and reporter Parker Kligerman will provide commentary on Dakar Rally coverage.

Nightly hour-long coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

2022 Dakar Rally on Peacock: