A father and son experience Skip Barber Racing School’s Hagerty Driving Academy

When 16-year-old Landon Siebens and his dad, IMSA’s Senior Manager of Communications Nate Siebens, signed up for Skip Barber’s Hagerty Driving Academy, they got far more than they bargained for. With practice came confidence, and with confidence came skills, and the skills they learned with Skip Barber laid the foundation to “arrive alive”. Skip Barber’s program gave Landon real-life driving skills that can challenge the most experienced drivers, all in a safe environment and under the watchful instruction of Skip Barber’s seasoned team.

In the words of 16-year-old new driver Landon, he learned some things that were “super-cool”. How many times do you hear that from a teenager?

