Performance Tech blends youth with experience for Rolex 24

Performance Tech Motorsports will bring a lineup featuring two IMSA rookies to the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Dan Goldburg, Hikaru Abe, Nico Pino, and Garett Grist teaming up in the No. 38 Ligier JS P320.

The lineup is also one of the most diverse in the race, with four different nationalities being represented. Pino, Abe, and Grist are all new to Performance Tech Motorsports. Grist raced with DragonSpeed in last year’s Rolex 24, and with Team Virage in both the Michelin Le Mans Cup and European Le Mans Series in 2021. All of the drivers have previously tested with Performance Tech.

“This is a really great group of guys,” Performance Tech Motorsports team principal Brett O’Neill said.

“This team knows what it takes to win a Rolex 24, and with such strong drivers, I think we have a really strong shot at a run for the top step this year. We’ve tested all of these drivers and I’m really impressed by what they bring to the table, I’m eager to get them all together for the Roar to see what we can get out of our Ligier.”

Abe and Pino have limited experience in car racing. 17-year-old Pino, who is from Chile, ran two races in the ELMS last season as well as a partial season of British F4. Abe, meanwhile, has tested various formula cars and karts in Japan.

“For me, this is the biggest challenge of my career so far,” Pino said. “The Rolex 24 at Daytona is one of the biggest races in the world and to have the chance to race there is unique and a dream that I always had since I was a kid.”

How much of the lineup will remain for the rest of the IMSA season is unknown. Goldburg is the most likely candidate to stick with the Florida-based team, as he drove with the team in last season’s IWSC and IMSA Prototype Challenge.

“There is always one goal; win,” Goldburg said. “The Performance Tech team and I have been working great together for the past two years. I’m very excited for the 2022 season, to bring together everything that Brent, Nathan, and the rest of the crew have been working on.”