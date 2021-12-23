VIDEO INTERVIEW: Jesse Alexander

As a tribute to the late, great Jesse Alexander, who passed away last week at age 92, RACER presents this archive video with the master motorsports photographer, who is interviewed by journalist Jeremy Shaw.
