NASCAR podcast: Ford aerodynamicist Tommy Joseph

As the aerodynamics supervisor for Ford Performance, Tommy Joseph joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss:
• Everything going on at the Ford Tech Center
• Explaining scale model testing and the limit of wind tunnel testing
• What Ford has been able to work on during the parts freeze
• The thrill of being involved in designing Next Gen
• When racing aerodynamics became an interest
• Getting his foot in the door in Formula 1
• Engineering in F1 versus NASCAR
• Coming back to the U.S. and working for Ford
• The F1 world versus the NASCAR world
• The difference in a car enthusiast and someone who likes competition
• What makes a good engineer or aerodynamic supervisor
Comments