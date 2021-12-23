NASCAR podcast: Ford aerodynamicist Tommy Joseph

As the aerodynamics supervisor for Ford Performance, Tommy Joseph joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss:

• Everything going on at the Ford Tech Center

• Explaining scale model testing and the limit of wind tunnel testing

• What Ford has been able to work on during the parts freeze

• The thrill of being involved in designing Next Gen

• When racing aerodynamics became an interest

• Getting his foot in the door in Formula 1

• Engineering in F1 versus NASCAR

• Coming back to the U.S. and working for Ford

• The F1 world versus the NASCAR world

• The difference in a car enthusiast and someone who likes competition

• What makes a good engineer or aerodynamic supervisor