Bob Keselowski, 1951-2021

Bob Keselowski, a former ARCA Menards Series champion and Camping World Series competitor and father of NASCAR Cup Series star Brad Keselowski, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

“Bob Keselowski was a true racer whose determination and love of the sport embodied the NASCAR and ARCA spirit,” a statement from NASCAR read. “He worked tirelessly to build his family-owned team, doing whatever it took to compete. Our thoughts are with the Keselowski family during this difficult time.”

Keselowski won 24 races in the ARCA series, claiming the series championship in 1989. Keselowski was a perennial contender in the series from 1986 through 1995, finishing in the top three in the points for seven consecutive years (1987-93).

In 1995, Keselowski moved to the Camping World Truck Series, where he was both a driver and co-owned a team, K Automotive. In 86 career starts, Keselowski won one lone race at Richmond in 1997. When Keselowski stopped driving in the late ‘90s, the team fielded trucks for recognizable names such as Dennis Setzer and Terry Cook.

Keselowski is the father of two racing sons, Brad and Brian Keselowski. Brad began his NASCAR national series career driving for his father’s truck in 2004. He’s since gone on to become an Xfinity and Cup Series champion.

My dad will always be my hero. He was quiet and understated, but that didn’t change the impact he had on me or that I watched him have on everyone who knew him. I am forever grateful for what I learned from this man, and I will remember him every day. https://t.co/NiG822YfpD pic.twitter.com/eUZWkPtUEG — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) December 22, 2021

Brian is a three-time ARCA winner who has also competed in all three national series. Although the elder Keselowski sold his team in 2006, he remained involved in racing through his sons, such as serving as the car owner and crew chief for Brian in 2011 as the K Automotive team earned a spot in the Daytona 500.

Keselowski spent time chasing land-speed records the last few years, which Brian was also a part of. Bob Keselowski set a record in 2018 at the Bonneville Salt Flats in a stock car.