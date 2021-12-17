Miami GP organizers partnering in new F1 in Schools program

South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the City of Miami Gardens launched the F1 in Schools program at the City of Miami Gardens’ Bunche Park Alternative Sports and Fitness Center. Administered through the Miami Gardens Parks and Recreation Department and Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge (S.E.E.K), the program’s goal is to motivate, engage and inspire students.

Meals were provided to participants from local Miami Gardens business Drinks on Me 305. The first ever F1 Miami Grand Prix will be held on May 6-8, 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Miami Gardens and F1 in Schools to increase access to STEM education for local youth,” said Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs, F1 Miami Grand Prix. “We hope this intentional investment in the community will inspire and promote careers in innovation, science and technology.”

Created in 2000, F1 in Schools is dedicated to introducing students to design, engineering, project management, branding, marketing, and teamwork using the excitement and appeal of Formula 1. F1 in Schools is one of the largest global educational programs that raise awareness of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) among students and school children.

“We are excited that F1 in Schools is underway in the City of Miami Gardens, and that it’s accessible to the students in our parks and recreation programs,” said City of Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. “I am grateful to everyone who made our participation in this global, educational initiative possible. This is an invaluable investment in our community, and the skills developed by our children here will equip them for future success.”

“S.E.E.K Foundation is so thrilled to be a part of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and F1 in Schools Program. This initiative brings cognizance and more Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) engagement to children in the great City of Miami Gardens,” said Anike Sakariyawo, S.E.E.K Foundation CEO.

“The program will allow our children to explore endless possibilities with different careers in motorsports. It will expose children to careers related to engineering, mechanics, electrical engineering, technician, IT operations and much more. This will provide children in Miami Gardens to investigate their curiosity through teamwork, trial and error, while increasing higher self-esteem in STEM education. In a nutshell, F1 in Schools is an innovative opportunity to enhance children’s learning through STEM Education.”