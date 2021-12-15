Johnson commits to full-season IndyCar campaign in 2022

Jimmie Johnson will embark upon a full season of NTT IndyCar Series racing next year as he expands the No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda program to include all the ovals. Carvana returns as Johnson’s primary sponsor in an increased capacity, taking 16 of the 17 race weekends. Associate sponsor American Legion will be featured as the primary at Iowa.

“I’m really excited about this next chapter of my career and competing in the No. 48 with Carvana for the 2022 season,” Johnson said. “The safety of these cars has come so far, and after I tested the ovals at Texas and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I realized this was a challenge I wanted to undertake.

“I’m thankful for Chip, Carvana and all who made this possible. Last season was so incredible for me and I made a lot of progress, so I know I can be competitive on tracks that I have experience on. I can’t wait to be part of the Indianapolis 500, it’s a childhood dream come true.”

Coming off his rookie season comprised of IndyCar’s 12 road and street courses, Johnson will venture into new territory as the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion applies his vast oval knowledge to the Indianapolis 500, Texas Motor Speedway, World Wide Technologies Raceway at Gateway, and Iowa Speedway as part of CGR’s four-car operation.

“We are very happy about Jimmie running the whole 2022 season and that Carvana will be on nearly all of those races,” Ganassi said. “I am looking forward to seeing Jimmie get back on the track after having a year under his belt. With all the experience he has on ovals from his NASCAR career and adding it to his 2021 experience in an Indy car, we think the IndyCar ovals will play right into his strength. I can’t wait for the 2022 season to begin.”