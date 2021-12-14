Westbrook joins Vautier at JDC-Miller for 2022 IMSA season

Richard Westbrook will team with returning driver Tristan Vautier in JDC-Miller’s No. 5 Cadillac DPi entry for the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The Minnesota-based outfit also returns Loic Duval for a third term, who will run the endurance rounds in addition to his World Endurance Championship commitments with Peugeot. Ben Keating, the 2021 LMP2 champion, will join the trio as the squad’s fourth driver for next month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. The team will continue to feature Mustang Sampling as its primary sponsor for 2022.

“It’s great to have Loic and Tristan back for 2022, and we welcome Richard and Ben to the program,” said John Church, managing partner of JDC-Miller. “2021 was a challenging year for us. We were super competitive at Daytona until we had contact, then we bounced back and won the race at Sebring but after that we got a little unlucky at several of the races. We know we had the speed but just never got the results.

“We had an opportunity to test Richard earlier this year and we feel he is the perfect fit for our program to partner with Tristan and Loic for next year and in the future.

“The continuity we have with Loic will prove valuable, and with his previous commitments for a WEC program in 2022, he was the obvious choice for the endurance rounds of the Michelin Endurance Cup in 2022.

“Ben has proven more than once that he is up to the task of running on this level. Not only is he the current 2021 IMSA LMP2 champion but he has done so many 24-hour races in the past that he will be a valuable addition to the lineup when we get to Daytona in January.”

The team claimed victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring, with its other podium result of 2021 being a third at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

The 2022 season will be Vautier’s fourth with the team, while Westbrook comes back to IMSA after spending the last two years competing in WEC.

“I’m really excited to be back in IMSA for 2021 and to be joining JDC-Miller MotorSports in the Cadillac DPi-V.R.,” Westbrook said. “I’ve been in contact with John ever since my GTLM program ended in 2019, and we both were keen to work together when the opportunity was right.

“I’m just so happy we finally did it, and grateful to John and the entire team and partners for believing in me, and I’ll do whatever it takes to help take this team move forward into 2022 after they had some strong races last year. Last time I raced in the top class in IMSA we narrowly missed out on the title going into Petit Le Mans in 2015, so I feel I have a lot of unfinished business to take care of, and I can’t wait to get going at the ROAR in January.

“I tested with the team back in October in Atlanta and I felt Tristian was someone I could really work with. He has a lot of pace and knows the car and team well. Having Loic here for the rounds of the Michelin Endurance Cup is a huge plus; he’s one of the best in the business so I feel we have a top lineup. The team really impressed me at the test. They have a lot of talent on the crew side and on the timing stand, so there is a lot to be optimistic about.”

Vautier said, “Thanks to the team for their continued trust, it feels great to be going into our fourth year together in the Cadillac DPi-V.R. I really look forward to partnering with Loic again, and a very warm welcome to Richard and Ben.

“This year was made of very high highs and some tough races as well for us, and the goal next year will be to be right there on every weekend. The competition will be even tougher and that’s how we want it. That’s why we’re here, fighting at the top of sportscar racing.”

“Daytona is coming soon; we’re all head down preparing for the biggest race of the calendar and the one we all want to win the most. I’m ready to go.”

For Keating, the possible opportunity to claim an overall win in IMSA’s crown jewel event at Daytona International Speedway is “a dream come true.”

“I am extremely excited to be running with JDC-Miller for the 2022 Rolex 24 Hours,” Keating said. “I have absolutely loved racing the LMP2 in IMSA for 2021, and to have the opportunity to drive in the top class of DPi and have a shot at an overall win is a dream come true. I have high expectations for myself and with the lineup of Tristan, Loic and Richard we for sure are a candidate for the overall win. The JDC-Miller team has proven it can win at this top level, and they always seem to be quick at Daytona.”