AWA set for LMP3 move for 2022 IMSA season

AWA will run an LMP3 entry for the 2022 season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The Canadian outfit put together a solid 2021 campaign in Michelin Pilot Challenge, with victories at Daytona and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“LMP3 cars are fast, enjoyable machines,” said Andrew Wojteczko, team principal of AWA. “The LMP3 class has no Balance of Performance (BoP), and it is more economical than GT Daytona (GTD). It is a competitive class with expectations of significant growth in coming seasons. To make the switch to LMP3 was a logical progression for our team.”

Orey Fidani will partner with Kuno Wittmer in the No. 13 Duqueine D08 LMP3, which will feature AWA’s usual yellow livery. Lars Kern will join the duo for the Endurance Cup rounds: Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta. Matt Bell will get behind the wheel as the team’s fourth driver for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“I am extremely delighted on being back in the WeatherTech Championship,” said Wittmer. “Having joined AWA in late 2019, the connection with the team and co-driver Orey Fidani has been an incredible adventure so far. We had the chance to test the LMP3 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park a couple times and we all fell in love with it. Orey is an absolute gentleman, friend and I value his driving skills highly. Also, I’m very happy to have Lars and Matt onboard, as we know their capabilities in the series.”

Kern joins AWA after spending this past season in the GT Daytona class with Pfaff Motorsports, where he scored a win at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

“It’s great to stay in IMSA and be with AWA,” said the German driver. “The team did a tremendous job in the Michelin Pilot Challenge, and it will be exciting to see their transition to the WeatherTech Championship. I am paired with experienced drivers who know IMSA in and out, so I think it’s going to be straightforward, but it’s always exciting to start the season with the biggest event. I am happy to stay within the paddock as part of a great team with connections to Pfaff. In the past few seasons, I fell in love with the way Canadians work and who they are. I’m really looking forward to working with Andrew, Orey, Kuno and Matt for the first race. Let’s bring it on!”

Bell, who won the IMSA Prototype Challenge title in 2020, added, ““I’m very excited to be joining team AWA for the Daytona 24 Hours. It’s a race I love doing and it’s always a great way to kickstart the year. I’ll be new to the team; we have a great lineup, so I’ll be doing all I can to help challenge for the top step and start the team’s season off as strongly as possible.”

AWA will also field a second LMP3 car, which will run in the IMSA Prototype Challenge with Canadian driver Anthony Mantella.

“I am honored that Anthony has elected to have AWA campaign his IPC effort for next season,” said Wojteczko. “I’m confident Anthony will be up to speed quickly and challenging for podiums in the bronze cup. Anthony has had a few years away from the sport, a chance to reflect and I believe he’s coming back to it with a great approach, a positive attitude focused on being the best driver he can be.”