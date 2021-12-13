Bodine returning to Truck Series with six-race deal for 2022

Two-time Camping World Truck Series champion Todd Bodine will make his return to competition in 2022 with Halmar Friesen Racing, the team announced Monday.

Bodine will run six races in a second Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota Tundra as a teammate to Stewart Friesen. The six scheduled races are Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 4), Darlington Raceway (May 6), Texas Motor Speedway (May 20), Sonoma Raceway (June 11), Nashville Superspeedway (June 24), and Pocono Raceway (July 23).

Camping World has signed on as the primary sponsor for Bodine’s return. Additionally, with those six races, Bodine will hit a career milestone of 800 starts across all three NASCAR national series.

“We started talking about the possibility of doing something like this with Marcus Lemonis (of Camping World) around this time last year,” said Bodine. “When Marcus tweeted back in October that he needed 800 reasons from the fans to make this happen, the fans responded back with thousands of reasons! We are excited for the opportunity to reach the 800 start mark with top equipment from the team at HFR.

“It’s also great to be back with Toyota. … I’m proud to achieve this milestone in a Tundra. I have already heard from several Camping World Truck Series drivers, who have never raced against me in the past, they sound as excited to race me as I am to come out of the Fox Sports Studio for these six races and race them!”

Bodine’s last Truck Series start was in 2013, while his last NASCAR national series start was in 2017 in the Xfinity Series. Since 2015, Bodine has served as a Truck Series analyst on “NASCAR Raceday” for Fox Sports.

In addition to his two Truck Series championships, Bodine has 22 career wins. He’s won at four of the six tracks he’ll compete at next year: Las Vegas, Darlington, Texas, and Nashville.

“It’s the kiss of death in the Camping World Truck Series when Todd Bodine picks Stewart [Friesen] to win on TV,” said Halmar Friesen Racing team owner Chris Larsen. “So, we’re excited to get him out of the studio and into our HFR Tundras for his run to 800 career starts.”