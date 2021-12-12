Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi GP due to positive COVID test

Nikita Mazepin will miss the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after returning a positive COVID-19 test result.

The Haas driver had qualified 20th on the grid on Saturday but as part of Formula 1’s regular testing program his latest PCR result was positive, forcing him to self-isolate for at least five days. Haas has also had to isolate those it deemed to be a close contact of Mazepin, although per local guidelines they will be allowed to leave isolation upon the return of a negative PCR test.

“Uralkali Haas F1 Team driver Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” a Haas statement read. “The team therefore regrets to announce that Nikita will be unable to participate in the race.

“Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned.

“Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing.”

Mazepin’s withdrawal means there will only be 19 cars on the grid for Sunday’s race, as sporting regulations state a driver must have taken part in at least one qualifying session to be able to take part in the race. Haas test and reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi raced for the team here last year but has not driven the 2021 car at any stage.