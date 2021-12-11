F1 drivers launch video supporting COVID vaccine campaign

Formula 1 has released a video featuring the majority of the grid, supporting a campaign that encourages people to get vaccinated and receive boosters to help ease the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of countries around the world are still trying to increase vaccine take-up in order to tackle the virus, with the latest variant — Omicron — leading to the reimposition of some lockdown restrictions and further travel bans between specific countries.

A report from the UK Health Security Agency suggests a booster dose of a vaccine is central to beating the Omicron variant, with its research showing a booster prevents close to 75% of people from getting any COVID symptoms.

To help with the call for more people to get jabbed, F1 released the below video to encourage those who can do so to get their vaccine as early as possible.

“Vaccines and boosters are our way out of this pandemic, and we need to keep everyone safe and move forward together,” F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said. “I have had my vaccine and my booster and ask everyone to do the same. Formula 1 is moving ahead, and we ask for everyone to play their part.”