Trans Am highlighted on CBS Sports Network in two-hour special

Trans Am Series presented Pirelli fans will have another reason to celebrate this holiday season as CBS Sports Network will spotlight America’s road racing series in a two-hour special this Sunday (Dec. 12) starting at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Split into two one-hour segments, the ‘Trans Am Season in Review’ will highlight the national Trans Am Series throughout its 12-round 2021 season. Sunday’s coverage will begin at 5:00 p.m. documenting the Trans Am TA and Production classes’ journeys to crown three first-time champions in an one-hour episode (5:00 p.m. ET). The TA2 class one-hour special feature will directly follow at 6:00 p.m. ET, following the class’ history-making season.

“The 2021 Trans Am season was one for the history books, and we cannot wait to share it with fans,” said John Clagett, President of The Trans Am Race Company. “Our partners at CBS Sports Network have provided us with excellent slots for our two-hour year-end review. Greenlight TV produces outstanding shows and with the racing we had this year, these episodes should make for excellent viewing.”

Encore showings will air on CBS Sports Network on December 13. Additional encore showings will be announced later, check local listings for additional times and dates.

DATE TIME EP. STATION LOCATION Sunday, December 12, 2021 5:00 PM ET 1 CBS SPORTS NETWORK Trans TA and Production Classes (XGT/SGT/GT) Year in Review Sunday, December 12, 2021 6:00 PM ET 2 CBS SPORTS NETWORK TA2 Year in Review