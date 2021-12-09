Sargeant to make F1 debut for Williams in Abu Dhabi test

Logan Sargeant will make his Formula 1 debut with Williams in the young driver test in Abu Dhabi next week.

The 20-year-old American joined the Williams driver academy in late October, dropping plans to test in IndyCar to continue pursuing a career in F1. After making his Formula 2 debut last week in Saudi Arabia, Sargeant will again race in Abu Dhabi and then get his first taste of current F1 machinery with Williams on Tuesday.

“I can’t wait for my first run in a Formula 1 car and want to thank the team for trusting me with this amazing opportunity,” Sargeant said. “I’ve been spending time in the factory at Grove and getting to grips with the simulator, which has helped me get an initial feel for the characteristics of the FW43B, but to be able to get out on track will be an incredible experience and one that I won’t forget. I’ll be going into the test looking to perform the best I can and to learn as much as possible from the team.”

New Williams sporting director Sven Smeets says the test will focus on Sargeant’s own development rather than the new generation of Pirelli tires, with many teams adapting their cars for the test to gather data on the 18-inch wheels.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing Logan in the FW43B and I’m pleased that Williams can provide him with his first outing in Formula 1 machinery; I’m sure it will be a very special moment for him,” Smeets said.

“While we won’t be running a ‘mule car’ using the 18-inch Pirelli tires, the test will still be beneficial for the team. It will also be an incredibly valuable opportunity for Logan to fully understand how we operate trackside. I know that having such an immersive experience will only build upon his evident skill and allows the team to continue to support his development while capitalizing on his talent.”