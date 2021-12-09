Peregrine confirms full IMSA GTD campaign for 2022

Peregrine Racing will transition to IMSA’s premier series in 2022. With the help of Carbahn Motorsports, Peregrine will campaign a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo for the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD season.

Jeff Westphal will be joined by Robert Megennis for the 2022 season. The team previously used an Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo (pictured above) in last year’s Sprint Cup Championship.

“We got our feet wet in the IMSA Sprint Cup for 2021, and now we are moving into the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, meaning that we add the crown jewels of sports car racing to the list – the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA, The 12 Hours of Sebring, Motul Petit Le Mans and Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen,” Westphal said.

“I am personally excited for the addition of new partners and relationships heading into 2022, not the least of which is our switch to Lamborghini, a brand with an aggressive and proven platform in years past that we’ll carry into the coming years.”

Megennis finished Petit Le Mans on the podium last month in the Vasser Sullivan Lexus, and has spent two seasons racing in Indy Lights with Andretti Autosport.

“I’m eager to apply all that I’ve learned from racing in Indy Lights and from running the 2021 Michelin Endurance Cup to my first full year in sports cars,” Megennis said. “Peregrine is an amazing team, Lamborghini is an incredible manufacturer, and I cannot wait to partner with someone as talented and experienced as Jeff.”

Additional drivers for the Michelin Endurance Cup are yet to be announced.