Karam, Ferrucci get Dreyer & Reinbold call-up for Indy 500

Sage Karam and Santino Ferrucci will suit up for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 next May.

Karam, who will be making his ninth Indy 500 appearance and eighth with DRR, will remain in the No.24 entry, while Ferrucci will take the No.23.

“Our team is eager to get back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said team owner Dennis Reinbold. “We believe the talent of these drivers will be important in helping the team achieve the ultimate goal of winning the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’ We at DRR have been improving our Indy 500 program with the singular goal of winning the race. Sage and Santino have exceptional talent, and are key components for us to achieve the goal.”

Karam recorded his best Indy 500 finish of seventh from the 31st starting position in 2021. This year he also competed for DRR in Nitro Rallycross, winning five races, as well as contesting selected NASCAR Truck and Xfinity rounds with Jordan Anderson Racing, achieving a best finish of 16th at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Doing more ovals in NASCAR this year has helped mentally prepare more to stay focused for the longer races,” said Karam. “The potential to improve in that area is there. We just need to nail down a few things. We are coming off of a high from last year and the goal is to be even better in the 2022 Indy 500.”

Ferrucci has made three Indy 500 starts beginning in 2019 when he finished seventh and was named Rookie of the Year. He placed fourth (2020) and sixth (2021) in his other 500 starts.

“I am super-thrilled to join DRR,” said Ferrucci. “Nothing is better than being a part of a team that has such a high work ethic. The team’s attention to detail is comparable to top teams in the series.

“In my last two 500 races, we’ve been in the hunt to win, and I think I have grown a lot as a driver to understand that patience is needed to win. DRR has a great car and proved it last year with a seventh-place finish.”

Karam and Ferrucci have been teammates previously, racing karts over a decade ago.

“I’ve known Sage since I was five years old,” said Ferrucci. “We had tremendous success in karts and hope to bring that to IndyCar come May.”