Abu Dhabi GP set for the next 10 years with new F1 deal

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2030 after the signing of a 10-year contract renewal.

The Yas Marina Circuit first hosted an F1 race back in 2009 and has been an ever-present on the schedule since then, hosting the season final for the majority of its spell. After a number of track improvements were made ahead of this year’s race, Abu Dhabi will now be on the calendar until the end of the next decade, with F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali saying the racing is the only aspect that the venue needed to improve.

“We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement,” Domenicali said. “We are hugely looking forward to the season finale this weekend when more Formula 1 history will be made.

“The promoter, Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management, always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on the Yas Marina Circuit we are excited for many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that is ahead of us.”

The new deal comes amid a growing number of races in the Middle East — with Qatar and Saudi Arabia joining the calendar this season — and Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of ADMM, says F1 provides a major platform to showcase the Emirate to the world.

“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yas Marina Circuit continue to introduce hundreds of millions of spectators and TV viewers to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates,” Al Noaimi said. “The signing of a new multi-year deal with the Formula One Group not only represents the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to delivering an unparalleled and world-class race weekend experience for all visitors to enjoy.”