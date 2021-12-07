TechSport offers Subaru BRZ TCA customer car

TechSport Racing is offering the new Subaru BRZ TCA customer race car based on the recently launched 2022 Subaru BRZ. The BRZ is a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive platform and is powered by the all new FA24 2.4-liter, horizontally opposed 4-cylinder Boxer engine.

In North America, the Subaru BRZ TCA will be eligible to compete in the SRO TC America series as well as in SCCA and NASA. The competitive TCA class features six different car manufacturers competing in two 40-minute races.

“With 40 wins and 96 podiums to date, our ability to build a winning program demonstrates that our switch to the new 2022 BRZ TCA will be successfu,l” said team owner Kevin Anderson. “We have been testing the new BRZ TCA and the car has run flawlessly. We’re extremely encouraged by the performance.”

“We are excited to work with Kevin, Subaru, and the TechSport team to develop and homologate the new Subaru BRZ,” said Jim Jordan, director of SRO TC America. “TechSport turned the previous Subaru BRZ into a race winner and championship contender and the new car looks to be even better.”

The BRZ TCA car will be available for purchase to customers as well as track support and logistics from TechSport Racing.