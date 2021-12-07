Rasmussen graduating to Indy Lights with Andretti

Christian Rasmussen will take his Road To Indy advancement prize for winning the Indy Pro 2000 title to Andretti Autosport, where the young Dane will vie for the Indy Lights title. The 21-year-old from Copenhagen opened his RTI account in 2019 by finishing third, and took a step forward in 2020 by winning the USF2000 championship.

He arrives at Andretti with similar momentum to the team’s 2021 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood, who scored successive USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 championships, along with the scholarships that propelled the new A.J. Foyt Racing IndyCar driver up the RTI ladder.

“We are thrilled to have Christian joining our 2022 Indy Lights program,” said Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann. “Christian has an impressive resume in the Road to Indy after winning back-to-back championships, and we know that his caliber of talent is a great fit for our team.”

Rasmussen joins the two drivers to be confirmed so far at Andretti in StingRay Robb and Hunter McElrea.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Andretti family,” he said. “To be a part of a big corporation like Andretti Autosport is something I have been working towards since I started racing. Coming in as the 2021 champion from Indy Pro 2000, I am excited to get to work with the team and compete up front in Indy Lights in 2022.”