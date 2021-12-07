Pedersen returning for 2022 Indy Lights campaign

Benjamin Pedersen will continue his training on the Road To Indy with the family-run Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports Indy Lights team. The Danish driver earned six podiums as a rookie in 2021 and returns to Indy Lights as one of the title favorites.

“I’m very excited to get this 2022 season going,” Pedersen said. “We are solely focusing on our own program and have been very strong in the recent tests. We are working extremely hard to keep pushing ourselves and our goal is to go and win races and consistently be on the podium!”

The 22-year-old placed fourth in the Indy Lights championship as Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood and teammates David Malukas and Linus Lundqvist fought over the title. Pedersen recently moved to Indianapolis to be closer to the team, and with his sights set on becoming an NTT IndyCar Series driver, next year will be a pivotal one for the GRG/HMD driver.

“The goal for the future is clear,” he said, “and I am pushing forward 100 percent.”