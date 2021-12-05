Racing resumes at Thunderhill after 11-hour fog delay

Racing resumed early Sunday at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill Presented by Hawk Performance after an 11-hour fog delay. Racers were back on track at 5 a.m. and it’s sure to be a sprint to the finish.

A heavy fog that blanketed the road course outside of Willows, Calif., lifted overnight to allow racing to resume. When the cars returned to racing, Team Crowdstrike/Mosaic Motorsports took the overall lead away from Team One Motorsports 2 as of 6 a.m. Sunday.

Just one lap separated the two ESR cars, along with class competitor TVI Racing, who is eight laps back, but sits in third place overall at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill.

Because of the fog delay, racing will continue until 3 p.m. today. The race was originally slated to end at noon Sunday. Here’s a brief recap of where the classes stood at 6 a.m.:

When the action came to a halt Saturday evening, Team Crowdstrike/Mosaic Motorsports was two laps behind ESR leader Team One Motorsports 2. A misstep on the parade lap and a penalty for passing under yellow early in the race put the team on its heels in the first six hours of competition.

When the action resumed, the team put pro driver Colin Braun in the cockpit. Braun made up for lost time and put the team on top in class and overall, one lap up on Team One Motorsports 2. As the sun rose over Thunderhill Raceway, the stage was set for a sprint to the finish.

“Certainly it was a long unexpected delay because of fog. We still have a long ways to go, but Colin (Braun) has vast experience in endurance racing and at night, and we’re just chipping away at it, but there’s a super long way to go, still,” said driver Jon Bennett. “The car is perfect. There’s been no contact and it’s mechanically square, so I think we’re in good shape.”

