GoFundMe launched to support family of artist Roger Warrick

Roger Warrick’s motor racing art has served as the official poster for more than a decade at the 12 Hours of Sebring, his car-toons are used by everyone from Colton Herta to James Hinchcliffe to Jimmie Johnson for their official merchandise, and if you happened to catch the late Robin Miller at the track, there’s a good chance he was wearing a racing-themed t-shirt or sweater with a drawing he commissioned from Warrick.

Warrick’s also been a fixture at IndyCar and IMSA events, where he’s usually found doing live art on large canvases that go to auction and raise tens of thousands of dollars for charity.

And with a recent health challenge that’s stricken Warrick’s Army veteran wife Whitney, their income has been cut in half as she’s been unable to work while fighting to overcome the medical condition. Facing the loss of their house as expenses pile up, the racing community is mobilizing once again to help a valued member of the community through a GoFundMe campaign designed to keep Roger and Whitney at home and without financial fears during her treatments.

If you’re interested in helping or spreading the news of their plight, please use the GoFundMe page below: