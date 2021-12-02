Williams team principal Capito sidelined by COVID

Williams team principal Jost Capito will miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as a result of testing positive for COVID-19.

Capito returned a positive result during his pre-travel testing, meaning he had not yet left the United Kingdom to head to Jeddah when he was forced to self-isolate. Williams insists the situation has not affected the team’s ability to prepare for this weekend’s race, which is the first of back-to-back rounds to finish the season.

“Jost is now following UK national health authority guidelines,” the team said in a statement. There has been no wider impact on Williams Racing personnel and the team will continue to operate trackside as planned.”

Given the timing of Capito’s test, it is likely he’ll also be absent from the season finale in Abu Dhabi next week. Williams heads into the final two rounds with a 12-point advantage over Alfa Romeo in the battle for eighth place in the constructors’ championship.

The team also has a number of tributes planned for this weekend in Jeddah in tribute to its founder Sir Frank Williams, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 79.