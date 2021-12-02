VeeKay joins Racing Team Nederland lineup for Rolex 24

Rinus VeeKay will return for a second run at IMSA’s season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona in January. The Dutchman will share the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland ORECA LMP2 entry with team owner/driver Frits van Eerd, ex-Formula 1 driver and countryman Giedo van der Garde, and promising young American Dylan Murry.

“It’s amazing that I get the chance to do the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Racing Team Nederland,” VeeKay said of the team supported by the Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo run by van Eerd. “It has always been my dream to race together with Frits, my loyal sponsor. So it is great to see that dream come true now!”

For van Eerd, sharing a prototype with VeeKay in January will be a special occasion.

“Since he left for America five years ago as a 16-year-old talent, I have been involved in Rinus’ career,” he said. “So the fact that we will now race together at Daytona is a wonderful way to crown that collaboration.”

VeeKay made his prototype debut at this year’s Rolex 24 with DragonSpeed, finishing 10th in the LMP2 class.

On top of entering the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the team will contest the full Michelin Endurance Cup comprised of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s four longest events with lineups at Sebring, Watkins Glen, and Road Atlanta that will be defined at a later date.