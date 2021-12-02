PRI Trade Show in Indianapolis a can’t-miss 2021 curtain closer

Seven days and counting until the open of the 2021 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show—scheduled for December 9-11 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis—and Show organizers are confident this year’s PRI Show will be a best-ever.

“After nearly two years apart, our industry is eager to come together under one roof at the 2021 PRI Show,” said Karin Davidson, PRI Trade Show director. “The special programs and features that we’ve added this year will create an environment conducive to business and will complement the innovation and technology that will be on display.”

Nearly 1,000 exhibitors will conduct business and network in person with dedicated buyers and attendees at this year’s Show. These companies will be showcasing two years’ worth of innovation and technology for all forms of motorsports.

“Our business is built on personal relationships with engine builders and racers. There is no better place than the PRI Show to create and foster those relationships,” said Chris Douglas, Edelbrock Group chief commercial officer. “Everything about business has been disrupted over the last 18 months, but the one constant is that this industry is a ‘people business.’ So after two years, we couldn’t be more excited to get back in front of our customers in Indianapolis.”

New features and attractions include the Electric Vehicle Performance area, which will display production, concept, and racing electric vehicles from a broad array of manufacturers and racing series. In addition, the new Content Creation Center will feature cutting-edge audio/video gear and software, plus information from skilled content creators and influencers on effective strategies for creating great content online.

