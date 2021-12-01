NASCAR podcast: Brian Wilson and Harrison Burton

Brian Wilson and Harrison Burton, who are paired together at Wood Brothers Racing, stop by The Racing Writer’s Podcast. Wilson describes getting his shot as a Cup Series crew chief; being familiar with the series; what he’ll expect from Burton; working with another young driver; making a name for himself in the Xfinity Series; the open notebook between Wood Brothers and Penske; working on Next Gen; going from developing Austin Cindric to racing against him.

Burton (pictured above) dishes on having a proven veteran as his leader; how he’ll lean on Wilson; building chemistry with each other; time already spent in the simulator; putting his time in the Xfinity Series behind him; what Burton learned about himself in those years; any plans to document a rookie Cup season; learning Next Gen; any unusual advice given about the Cup Series; and facing the hype of the Wood Brothers 100th win.