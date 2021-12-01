Kuruma NFT and RACER launch magazine cover art collection

Hot on the heels of announcing the industry’s first “autoverse,” where users can buy, sell and trade NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) in a dedicated online setting, Kuruma NFT Inc. announced today that it is joining forces with RACER magazine. In addition to playing a role as one of Kuruma’s launch partners, RACER will be offering artwork from many of its most memorable covers as NFTs.

The new partnership will allow car enthusiasts and art collectors to purchase one-of-a-kind digital images of the magazine’s most famous covers. The owner will own a unique and exclusive piece of art that will last forever. The special RACER collections will begin with works by automotive artist Paul Laguette, like those pictured above.

“We’re excited to be collaborating with an iconic brand such as RACER. The magazine has represented the standard in the motorsports-publication arena since it was founded 30 years ago, covering everything from Formula 1 to vintage competition. And the illustrations that have graced many of its covers are true works of art,” said Taro Koki, president and CEO of Kuruma NFT Inc.

Paul Pfanner, founder, president and CEO of Racer Media & Marketing, added, “It was an easy decision for our RACER team to choose to work with Taro and Kuruma NFT. Taro has a record of success and an understanding of the unique opportunities for RACER and the racing community we serve.”

The following are examples of Paul Laguette’s amazing artwork that have graced RACER’s cover in 2021 and will be available as NFTs at KurumaNFT.com. To keep up to date with future announcements, be sure to visit KurumaNFT.com and subscribe to the newsletter.

Contact: info@kurumanft.com

Paul Laguette’s Instagram @plagdoodles