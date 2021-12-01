Aitken and Ilott join Sebring IndyCar test

Ed Carpenter Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing will join Arrow McLaren SP and Meyer Shank Racing for the December 6 test day at Sebring International Raceway’s short course.

Along with Mercedes-EQ Formula E teammates Stoffel Vandoorne (AMSP) and Nyck de Vries (MSR), JHR will use the day to learn with Callum Ilott, who did the last three races of the season with the team (pictured above) and will return for a full rookie campaign in 2022. ECR will give England’s Jack Aitken his first run in an IndyCar, which comes after the British driver recovered from a broken collarbone and compression fracture to his upper spine in a GT racing incident in August.

A four-time race winner in F2, Aitken has finished as high as fifth in Formula 1’s top training series and placed 16th on his F1 debut last year with Williams at Bahrain as George Russell filled in at Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19. Aitken was among the candidates for a seat with Dale Coyne Racing in 2021, but failed to come to terms and spent the season racing between F1, GT World Challenge Europe, and serving as Williams’ reserve driver.

With the loss of its Air Force sponsorship for the No. 20 Chevy, ECR has been actively seeking a replacement for the funding and has tested IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay during the offseason. Conor Daly, who brought the Air Force sponsorship to the No. 20 entry for a two-year stint from 2020-21, is also a possibility to return for the road and street course opportunity if finding can be secured.