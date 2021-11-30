Front Row adds Gilliland to '22 Cup lineup, returns McDowell

Front Row Motorsports is moving Todd Gilliland into the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2022 as the new driver of the No. 38 Ford Mustang.

Gilliland will be a rookie teammate to Michael McDowell. The promotion comes after three seasons and two wins in the Camping World Truck Series. Gilliland will be paired with crew chief Seth Barbour.

“I feel like I’ve found a home at FRM,” said Gilliland. “I’ve been around the team when I was growing up and watching my dad race. I joined the truck team here, and it has been a good place for my career. I can’t wait to step up into the NASCAR Cup Series. I know the challenges ahead, but I’m planning to be here and help grow with this team for a long time.”

Gilliland replaces Anthony Alfredo. Alfredo ran for Rookie of the Year honors for the team last season.

“Todd has been a part of the FRM family before he even started his own racing career,” added owner Bob Jenkins. “We know that Todd is committed to helping our No. 38 program. He helped us launch our truck program into a winning team, and that’s our goal for him and the 38 Cup team.”

The 2021 Daytona 500 champion McDowell returns to the No. 34 Ford Mustang for his fifth season with the organization. He will continue to work with crew chief Drew Blickensderfer.

“I’m really looking forward to 2022 and the fresh start it brings across the sport,” said McDowell. “It’s an exciting time for the NASCAR Cup Series and for us at FRM. We have proven that we can win, and now we want to find that consistency throughout the season to be even better.”

With Gilliland’s move, Zane Smith joins Front Row Motorsports from GMS Racing to slot into the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the Truck Series. Smith was the runner-up in the Truck Series championship the last two seasons and has three career wins. Smith will work with crew chief Chris Lawson.

“I competed against Front Row for wins this past season, and I know how competitive the team is,” said Smith, the 2021 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Camping World Series. “Bob Jenkins has given me a wonderful opportunity to race for the truck series championship again. More importantly, there is an opportunity to grow with them in the future.”

“I’ve been watching Zane the past few seasons,” said Jenkins. “He’s a young driver who is a proven winner, and he shows a lot of promise. We want to get him that championship in 2022, but also, we want to have Zane with us for a long time. We see a bright future for him.”