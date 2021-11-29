Team TGM contesting Michelin Pilot Challenge with Porsche in '22

Team TGM will campaign a pair of the all-new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4s in the 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, the team announced on Monday. In addition to their MPC program, the team plans to enter the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a Porsche 911 GT3 R.

“Although Porsche has only just announced the new Cayman, we expect to take possession of the cars in mid-December,” Team TGM owner and driver Ted Giovanis said. “We’ll have a lot to do before making our debut in the Clubsport at the Rolex event at the end of January.”

The team previously ran a Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R, but this is not the team’s first foray into IMSA with Porsche equipment as the team ran a Porsche 911 GT3 R at this year’s Rolex 24.

“Porsche has been a part of my racing and personal life for as long as I can remember, and it just seems like the right time and fit to bring all our racing efforts under the Porsche brand.” Giovanis said. “We are very enthusiastic about this opportunity and believe it’s the way back to an IMSA Championship in 2022.”