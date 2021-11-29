G-Drive Racing adding two cars for Rolex 24, return full-time to WEC

Russian-flagged G-Drive Racing will make their Rolex 24 Hours debut in 2022 with a two-car LMP2 effort.
The multi-LMP2 title-winning team, supported by Portuguese-based Algarve Pro Racing, have added the IMSA season-opener to their season plans which also includes a return to the FIA World Endurance Championship for the first time as a full-season entry since 2016.
The team scored back-to-back Asian Le Mans Series titles in 2020 and 2021 and added the European Le Mans Series LMP2 Pro-Am title to their silverware tally last month with an effort anchored by Las Vegas-based John Falb.
Driver lineups for the Daytona and WEC efforts are to be confirmed but the WEC effort at least will not feature G-Drive’s ever-present Roman Rusinov, the veteran Russian racer will concentrate on team management for the WEC effort this coming season.
G-Drive Racing is owned by Russian petrochemical giant GazProm, with the G-Drive brand a market leading gas station chain in Russia.
