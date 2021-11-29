G-Drive Racing adding two cars for Rolex 24, return full-time to WEC

Russian-flagged G-Drive Racing will make their Rolex 24 Hours debut in 2022 with a two-car LMP2 effort.

The multi-LMP2 title-winning team, supported by Portuguese-based Algarve Pro Racing, have added the IMSA season-opener to their season plans which also includes a return to the FIA World Endurance Championship for the first time as a full-season entry since 2016.

The team scored back-to-back Asian Le Mans Series titles in 2020 and 2021 and added the European Le Mans Series LMP2 Pro-Am title to their silverware tally last month with an effort anchored by Las Vegas-based John Falb.

More IMSA! Team TGM contesting Michelin Pilot Challenge with Porsche in '22 BHA poised for ongoing expansion New renderings revealed of downtown layout for '23 Detroit GP EP

Driver lineups for the Daytona and WEC efforts are to be confirmed but the WEC effort at least will not feature G-Drive’s ever-present Roman Rusinov, the veteran Russian racer will concentrate on team management for the WEC effort this coming season.

G-Drive Racing is owned by Russian petrochemical giant GazProm, with the G-Drive brand a market leading gas station chain in Russia.