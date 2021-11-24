TV ratings: Qatar

With the end of most other auto racing seasons Formula 1 had the tube to itself last week. The inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on ESPN2 averaged a 0.50 Nielsen rating and 845,000 household viewers, per ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was up from the 0.44/801K for the previous week’s Brazilian GP which ran later in the day.

ESPN reports that the live telecast was the most-viewed non-football telecast on ESPN or ESPN2 for weekend. Overall, F1 races averaging are 934K for 2021, up 54 percent over last year.