O’Ward, Rosenqvist join United Autosports for Abu Dhabi 12 Hours

Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist will take time out from their 2022 season preparations to race in January’s Gulf 12 Hours at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The pair will join McLaren CEO and United Autosports co-owners Zak Brown and Richard Dean aboard a McLaren 570S GT4 for the mixed class GT racing event on 6-8 January.

“Abu Dhabi is a cool place so I’m looking forward to the experience,” said O’Ward. “Hopefully, Felix and I can help the boss get some nice hardware to bring home.”

It will be Pato’s first race outing in a GT car, though Rosenqvist has previous experience in both GT3 and Japanese GT50 machinery.

“It’s always fun to do a race in the off-season, to get some laps done and get the rust away a little bit,” said the Swede. “It will be fun racing in a McLaren. Hopefully, we’re not slower than Zak because then we have a new problem!”

Their IndyCar boss, Brown, who has several seasons of GT3 racing on his cv, said that he was “looking forward to passing along my GT racing tips!”