Rob MacCachren and Luke McMillin take overall win at SCORE Baja 1000

Rob MacCachren and Luke McMillin rose above the rest in a field of 299 starters to win the overall and SCORE Trophy Truck title in the BFGoodrich Tires 54th SCORE Baja 1000, presented by 4 Wheel Parts.

Starting second physically on the road in the elapsed time race and splitting the driving in McMillin’s Big Blue M racing machine all-wheel drive 4 Wheel Parts/BFGoodrich Tires No. 11 Chevy Silverado, the duo patiently worked their way to the front of the pack and finished the beautifully bodacious 1,226-mile race down Mexico’s Baja peninsula in 20 hours, 45 minutes and 59 seconds, an average speed of 59mph.

Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee MacCachren, 56, stabled his aging two-wheel drive truck when invited to join the Big Blue M race team for this race and drive McMillin’s AWD Chevy Silverado built by Mason Motorsports.

MacCachren entered the race just two points behind Larry Roeseler so the McMillins graciously allowed MacCachren to be the driver of record and run MacCachren’s No. 11 on the No. 1 truck of the McMillins.

A third-generation desert racer, Luke McMillin, 28, and his veteran teammate started second behind Bryce Menzies and McMillin’s cousin, Andy McMillin. With Andy at the wheel, the engine let go just before race mile 700, handing the lead to MacCachren/L. McMillin, who never looked back the rest of the way to La Paz.

“The race was incredible” said MacCachren. “It’s an honor to be asked by Luke McMillin and the McMillin race team to drive with them. I didn’t have any issues at all, just wanted to take care of the truck and give Luke a good truck. Luke did a heck of a job. Everything went as planned. When the previous SCORE Baja 1000 ends you started planning for the next one. This is the one we all want to win.”

“It was a great day,” agreed McMillin. “Rob brought me a great truck in second place. He got on the radio and told me it was a perfect truck so that put the pressure on me that it’s go time. We did our homework, we did our pre-running. We hit our marks. Zero flat tires, zero close calls. The BFGoodrich Tires were unbelievable. We just stayed on the course and did our thing. That made it fun.

“Especially when you hear you are picking up time and closing the time gap. We knew if we could just keep it up we would be in pretty good shape. And that is what happened today. We just kept going and going and got our lead up to 41 minutes, but we weren’t doing anything crazy. The spectators were good. The silt wasn’t bad with our AWD. We just cruised.”

Luke’s brother Daniel, who won the 2019 SCORE Baja, 500 fell out of the race as the result of damage from a significant rollover in the first 175 miles with Las Vegas’ Justin B. Smith at the wheel.

With an enduring legacy started by the late family patriarch Corky McMillin, Luke McMillin added to the Big Blue M rich history with his second career victory in the marquee SCORE Trophy Truck division.

With his victory, McMillin also earned a $40,000 contingency bonus from long-time SCORE sponsor and race title sponsor BFGoodrich Tires offered to the winner of this year’s race. Besides his late grandfather Corky, Luke McMillin’s champion family members include his brother Daniel McMillin, his dad Mark McMillin, his uncle Scott McMillin, and his cousins Andy McMillin and Jessica McMillin. As a family, the McMillins now have earned a race-record 14 overall victories in the SCORE Baja 1000.

While Luke McMillin earned his second (straight) SCORE Baja 1000 overall, his father Mark has five as does his cousin Andy and his uncle Scott has two overalls in this storied race.

Following the winners were Mexico’s legendary Vildosola Racing family. Gustavo Vildosola Jr, finished second driving with his champion father Gustavo Vildosola, along with Hall of Famer Ricky Johnson, Their Mason AWD No. 21 Ford Raptor to a time of 21h18m47s (57.5mph).

Third was Hall of Fame SCORE champion Cameron Steele, Ryan Arciero and Rhys Millen. Their finishing time in the No. 16 Desert Assassins Monster Energy Ford Raptor (built by Geiser Brothers) was 21h27m00s (57.2mph).

Continuing their winning ways individually and as a team, Mark Samuels and his teammates Justin Morgan, Kendall Norman and Brandon Prieto won their 12th consecutive overall motorcycle title in a SCORE race on their No. 1x Slam Life Racing Honda CRF450X. The team finished the grueling course in a time of 23h07m18s with an average speed of 53mph. The victory also earned Honda motorcycles its race-record 31st overall motorcycle victory in the SCORE Baja 1000.

After post-race penalty review, Brad Wilson was declared winner in the unlimited Class 1. He was behind the wheel of the Wilson Motorsports No. 153 Jimco-Chevy with a time of 24h10m15s. Driving with him were Kyle Quinn and his father Rony Wilson.

Multi-time UTV world champion Phil Blurton was the driver of record in winning his first SCORE Baja 1000 title and his first overall UTV title over 62 starters in four classes while winning the Pro UTV FI (Forced Induction) class. He was timed in 26h58m in his No. 2944 Can-Am X3. Also driving with Blurton were Beau Judge and Wayne Israelson.