Motorcar Cavalcade Concours aims for a new level of elegance

Organizers promise the inaugural Motorcar Cavalcade will be “a new approach to the traditional Concours d’Elegance”.

Set for January 28-30, 2022, the event will be hosted by the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Florida, and will feature a wide range of vehicles, from early 20th century to modern hypercar — specially curated and themed displays of remarkable vehicles in a lavish garden party setting.

The Motorcar Cavalcade weekend will present the art of the automobile, with exclusive VIP events and all-inclusive culinary and mixology pavilions—uniting the world of cars, cuisine and lifestyle all in an unmatched setting: The JWM Miami Turnberry luxury resort in the Miami outskirts. The resort features, among other amenities, two Robert Trent Jones-designed golf courses revised by Raymond Floyd, a spa, and expansive tennis facilities.

But it’s the cars and the warm Florida winter weather that you’ll really be there to enjoy …

For ticket information, visit VintageMotorsport.com.